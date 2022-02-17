Mystic Valley Elder Services elects three new board members

The Board of Directors of Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) elected three new members to its Board for the coming year. The MVES Board of Directors is composed of 26 members all of whom represent the 11 communities that MVES serves. More than 50 percent of the board is age 60 or over and more than half are appointed by our area municipal Councils on Aging, ensuring that MVES is governed by the people that the agency serves.

“Mystic Valley Elder Services is fortunate to have dedicated community members who are willing and able to serve our agency,” said MVES Chief Executive Officer Lisa Gurgone. “The new members, elected by their peers, will undoubtedly bring wisdom and energy to the agency and its initiatives.”

The following individuals were elected members at the latest Board of Directors meeting:

Born in Malden, Susan Buckley (Stoneham) spent her early years in Melrose and later childhood through college in Pennsylvania. She is retired from 30 years of teaching in the public schools of Melrose and the suburbs of Philadelphia. Susan spent a few years post-retirement managing a home care program for her parents with the incredible help of dedicated caregivers from AgeSpan. She has travelled throughout the United States, done some cross country in a little green Volkswagen with her sister and several friends, and visited Europe. Susan favors reading mystery, history, psychology books but will delve into almost any type of book. Art has been a lifelong interest of Susan and she is now happily painting in watercolors and acrylics, and printing some designs as greeting cards, which she finds very satisfying.

Debbie Peczka (Revere) launched her airline career with New York Air in 1982 and retired after a 37-year tenure with United Airlines. Travel is a passion that she continues to pursue, frequently visiting family members across the United States. Prior to her appointment as Director of Elder Affairs at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, Debbie worked as Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Administrative Assistant for the entirety of his first administration. Debbie loves her job at the Senior Center, where she works every day to bring fun, innovative activities to seniors while also providing them with important resources. Deb has served on the UNITED We Care Board, CASTLES Board and the Revere TV Board of Directors.

Kristen Spence (Stoneham) has been working with older adults for most of her career. Currently she is the Director of the Stoneham Council on Aging and previously she worked in elderly housing as a Resident Service Coordinator. She has volunteered with Mystic Valley Elder Services as a Money Manager and Somerville Elder Services are well. She was a Board Member of the Massachusetts Association of Resident Service Coordinators in Housing (MARSCH) for 8 years before changing her career path in July of 2021 to work at the COA.

Kristen completed her Masters in Human Service Administration from Springfield College’s School of Human Services. She also earned her Bachelor of Science in Gerontology from the University of Maryland. Kristen lives in Medford with her husband and twin daughters and their two cats.