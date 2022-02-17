City Council presents citations to the Chelsea Trailblazers

The Chelsea City Council presented citations to this year’s recipients of the Chelsea Black Community’s “Chelsea Trailblazers” awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the health and wellness of the community.

Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson led the presentation of the citations to Juan Gallego, Richelle Cromwell, Sara Arman, Loira Moore, Paul Smith, and Nicole McKoy.

“I would just like to congratulate all the recipients for their tireless work within our community, working to make our community a much better community,” said Robinson.

Councillors Judith Garcia and Damali Vidot also congratulated the recipients and recognized the leadership of CBC President Joan Cromwell and the work of the organization.

“I know that today we are celebrating Trailblazers and their accomplishments, but I want to take a moment to really celebrate the Chelsea Black Community,” said Garcia. “You have been instrumental. You have given so much to Chelsea cultural wise, investment wise, but above all, you really did rise to the occasion when we really needed you during the pandemic. I have seen you run that vaccination site in a way that is remarkable, in a way that is respectable. I commend you for all you do.”

Vidot said, “I have seen Joan Cromwell constantly advocating and pushing and making sure to talk about the real issues that are in this community. I just want to make sure that I tip my hat off to you. I appreciate you for how you show up in this world, for you create more leaders, how you empower people around you. You are everything.”

In coordination with the observance of Black History Month, the CBC will honor the Chelsea Trailblazers during a virtual celebration Feb. 24.