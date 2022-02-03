Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Scott Graduates from Champlain College

Champlain College is pleased to announce that Hannah Scott of Chelsea, MA recently graduated from Champlain College after the fall 2021 semester.

Scott was one of 273 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Scott completed a MBA degree in Master of Business Administration.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Champlain’s distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge. For the sixth year in a row, Champlain was named a “Most Innovative School” in the North by U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” rankings, and was listed among The Princeton Review’s “The Best 387 Colleges” in 2022. Champlain is also featured in the 2021 Fiske Guide to Colleges as one of the “best and most interesting schools” in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain and was recognized as a 2020 College of Distinction for its “Engagement, Teaching, Community, and Outcomes.” For more information, visit champlain.edu.

Local Resident Receives Academic Honors

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following local students were recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2021.

* Chelsea resident Natalie Coreas, majoring in Criminal Justice/Psychology. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Coreas is a member of the University Honors Program.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

The University Honors Program offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses, and engage in research and creative endeavors, service, and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA to maintain membership.

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.