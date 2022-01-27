CBC President Joan Cromwell Announces Chelsea Trailblazer Award Recipients

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell has announced the recipients of the Chelsea Trailblazer Awards.

The prestigious awards will be presented at the Black History Month 2022 Community Celebration Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

The recipients are: CAPIC Executive Director Richelle Cromwell, long-time Chelsea Rotary Club member and charitable project organizer Juan Gallego, Sara Arman of GreenRoots, community engagement specialist Loira Moore, lifelong resident and former business owner Paul Smith, and community leader Nicole McKoy.

“We thought about our honorees in terms of their commitment to community wellness and creating inclusive, effective solutions,” said Cromwell.

Cromwell has also announced the following virtual events for the Chelsea Black Community’s Black History Celebration for February:

Beginning on February 1, visit the Downtown Gallery 456 – Photography Exhibit “Hidden Figures in African American History” 456 Broadway, Chelsea. (Display throughout the month of February)

February 3, 6:30-8pm “What I Hear When You Say”

Film and Discussion: Explores how words can both unite and divide us depending on our own perspective, experience, and interpretation.

Facilitators:

Candace Perez, MBA, MA Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Chelsea, MA

Rev. Dr. George Walters-Sleyon (M.Div., S.T.M., PhD)

Pastor of Chelsea People’s African Methodist Episcopal Church

February 10, 6:30-8pm Health and Wellness in Black/Brown Communities

Presentation and Discussion on activities, rituals, and initiatives toward Health and Wellness and Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care.

Presentor: Nnamdi Amaechina, MD Internal Medicine

February 11, 7-8pm Evening of Performing Arts.

Sister Nuru and Friends- Jazz Ensemble “Saxaphone Sam”

Interactive Live Musical Storytelling Performance including Mambo, Swing, Zamba ballads

Composers: Yas Ishibashi, Todd Brunel, Terry Doyun, Nurudafina Abena

February 17, 6:30-8pm Exploring and Preserving Black History in Chelsea.

Community conversation on the past, present, and future state of Black history in Chelsea.

Discussion on Collection and Preserving Historical Information

Facilitators:

Ronald Robinson, Curator, Executive Director of Lewis Latimer Society

Sarah Gay Jackson, Director of Chelsea Publis Library

February 24, 6-8pm Black History Month 2022 Community Celebration

Honoring “Chelsea Trailblazers 2022”–Commitment to Community Wellness creating Inclusive Effective Solutions

Featuring: Tributes, Entertainment, Keynote Speaker, Awards

For additional information contact Chelsea Black Community.

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChelseaBlackCommunity.