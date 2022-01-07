CPS, Chelsea Teachers Union Unite to Distribute COVID-19 Tests

Chelsea Public Schools (CPS) and the Chelsea Teachers Union (CTU) gathered on Sunday, January 2, for four hours to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to teachers and staff before returning to school from winter break.

The rapid test distribution occurred at the Mary C. Burke Elementary Complex in Chelsea from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Over 400 test kits were distributed to the teachers and staff who came to pick up the kits. The remaining staff members who were unable to come on Sunday were able to receive their kits on Monday morning at school.

In an effort to provide tests to as many teachers and staff as possible before returning to school, the CPS Buildings and Grounds department mobilized to be able to provide a drive-through distribution for CPS staff to come through and acquire their test kit. Volunteers from both CPS administration and CTU members helped run the clinic, checking in staff members, organizing traffic and handing kits to drivers and passengers.

“Our CPS staff mobilized quickly to ensure that our staff had Covid test kits before the start of school. We relied on the same systems we developed in 2020 when we distributed Chromebooks; thus, it made it easier for us to move quickly,” Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta commented. “An amazing team effort to keep our students and staff safe!”

The test distribution was part of an ongoing effort upon CPS to keep its students, staff and buildings safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide quality instruction and learning. CPS has offered free testing of students all year, and has incorporated a “Test and Stay” protocol that has allowed kids who have been identified as close contacts to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to stay in school. This program tests students on five consecutive days at school to ensure that they continue to test negative, which allows them to stay in school and continue learning.

CPS returned for a full day of school on Monday, January 3, after departing for winter break following the end of the school day on Wednesday, December 23.