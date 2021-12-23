CHS Roundup

CHS Track Teams Open Season with Wins

The Chelsea High girls and boys indoor track teams opened their season last week with victories over Greater Boston League rival Lynn English.

Coach Cesar Hernandez’s boys squad handily swept past their Bulldog rivals by a score of 65-11, while the girls edged their English counterparts by a closer margin of 34-30.

The winning effort by the Chelsea boys was led by a host of Red Devils who captured first-place in their individual events: Nasir Adams in the hurdles; Emmanuel Simon in the 55 dash and high jump; Alejandro Cepeda in the mile; Ali Warsame in the 300 dash; Nate Nadow in the 600 dash; Alex Estrada in the 1000; and Ian Padilla in the two-mile run.

The CHS 4 x 400 relay quartet of Warsame, Nadow, Cepeda, and Freeman also put up five points for the Red Devil cause with a first-place finish.

Second-place performances, which earned three points for the Chelsea side of the scoresheet, were recorded by: Carlos Jimenez in the hurdles, Johnny Maldonado in the mile; Jeffrey Ponce in the shot-put; Austin Freeman in the 600; Jose Olivar in the 1000; and Ruben Padilla in the two-mile.

Markland Richards in the 55 dash and Juan Alfano in the mile (to compete a CHS sweep in the mile event) added single points with their third-place efforts.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Red Devils received first-place performances from Lauren Nadow in the hurdles (13.02), Gizelle Rodriguez in the mile (6:13.8), Giselle Olivar in the 1000 (4:02.6), and the 4 x 400 relay quartet of Rodriguez, Jasmine Maradiaga, Olivar, and Darily Sanchez (5:03.4).

Second-place performances that earned three points for Chelsea came from Rosalinda Rojas in the mile, Sanchez in the 300 dash, Dhalia Christmas in the shot-put, and Maradiaga in the 600.

Adding crucial points for third-place finishes in a meet where every point mattered were Angel Tate in the shot-put and Holly Hattleberg in the 1000.

“The best performance of the night came from Jeffrey Ponce, who had a personal best in the shot-put at 42’5”, which is just two inches off the school record,” said Hernandez. “That was the first time Jeffrey ever had been over 40 feet, which he was able to do with all three throws.”

Hernandez and his crew were scheduled to meet Lynn Classical yesterday (Wednesday).



Strong Performances by CHS at MSTCA Meets

A number of Chelsea High indoor track athletes turned in strong performances at the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Winter Festival held two weeks ago at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.

Gizelle Rodriguez broke the Chelsea High school record in the 1000 meter run (previously held by Jocelyn Poste) with a time of 3:26.19.

“We thought Gizelle had a strong chance of breaking it this season, and it was great to see her do it in her first meet,” said CHS head coach Cesar Hernandez. “Strong performances for our boys’ team came from Emmanuel Simon in the 55 meter dash, running 7.14 (.15 off the school record, finishing 18th of 84); Jeffrey Ponce, throwing 38’-10.75”, finishing seventh in the shot-put field; Ali Warsame, running 41.19 in the 300 to finish 18th in the field; and Nate Nadow, running 1:36.78 in the 600 for 14th place.”

A large contingent of Red Devils then competed in the MSTCA’s Speed Classic this past Sunday at the RLTAC.

Emmanuel Simon continued to close in on the 55 meter CHS school record and state-qualifying mark with a sprint of 7.04. Gizelle Rodriguez also had a strong performance in the 600, where she ran 1:50.26.