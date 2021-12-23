Obituaries 12-23-2021

Napoleon Lobo

September 07, 1935 – December 19, 2021

Napoleon J. Lobo passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19. He was 86 years of age. Born and raised in Brava, Cabo Verde, he was one of eleven children given to the union of the late John Sabastian Lobo and Ana (nee; Andrade) Lobo. He received his early education in Cabo Verde and as a young man he served with the Cape Verdean military.

He married Adelina (Pina) on June 24, 1964 and they began raising their family of five daughters and three sons in Cabo Verde. In Brava he owned and operated a bar and was a well known and fondly remembered barkeeper.

In 1976, together with his family. he immigrated to the United States and settled briefly in Dorchester. In 1982 he moved to Chelsea purchasing a home for his family.

He worked for many years at Sweetheart Paper in Chelsea. When the company ceased its operation in Chelsea, he embarked on a new career working at Logan Airport for Mass Port Authority. He retired after 20 years at the airport.

He was most devoted to his wife, family and home. In his lifetime, he enjoyed music and dance. He played various string instruments including the violin, guitar and ukulele entertaining family and friends in his home’s basement “Man Cave”. He also enjoyed the company of his feline and canine companions along with his parrot and parakeets.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Adelina P. Lobo of Chelsea. He was the devoted father of Jeannie Lobo Facada of Bridgewater, John Lobo of Lynn, Domingas Lobo of Taunton, Ana Lobo of Everett, Eduardo Lobo and Maria C. Lobo, both in Cabo Verde, Elizabeth Lobo of France, and the late Joseph Lobo; dear brother of Eugenia Fortes, Eva Gibeau, Edith Rosa, Maria Lobo-Gomes, Jose Lobo, Sabastian Lobo, Eduardo “Eddie” Lobo, John Lobo, Jr. the late Domingas Gibeau and Jack Lobo. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. ​

Funeral Services will be conducted from the Welsh Funeral Home today, Thursday, December 23 at 10 a.m. All visitors are required to wear face masks while in the Funeral Home, per order Chelsea Board of Health. All services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Visitors and guests are respectfully asked to please refrain from crowding and are requested to keep personal contact to a minimum.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home.

Dr. Eduardo María Budge Liceti

Respected and Much Loved MGH Chelsea Pediatrician

Dr. Eduardo Maria Budge Liceti passed away unexpectedly on November 28.

He was born in Lima, Peru on October 5, 1959, the fourth son of Violeta Liceti and Pablo Budge. He had three siblings: Patricia, Silvia, and Andrés (deceased). His father remarried Aurora Roca and then came five more siblings: Pablo (deceased) and his twin, María Mónica, Elizabeth, Jorge Luis and Francisco.

From a young age, Eduardo was curious, eager to learn and a little bit of a trouble maker. Whether it was running down neighborhood kids on his tricycle, running away to climb a tree and watch everyone search for him, or being found, yet again, at the clinic on the next block getting stitched up, he always kept his family on their toes and gave them a good laugh. As a brother and son, Eduardo was dedicated, loving, generous and always present even when he wasn’t physically close by.

Eduardo’s school friends always described him as empathetic and generous with a great sense of humor. A teacher once said that although he did bother the class sometimes, he had a big heart of gold.

Eduardo attended the Marist College in Lima, Peru and then did his medical degree at Cayetano Heredia University. Later he would do his specialization in Pediatrics and Pulmonology.

Eduardo married María del Carmen García Figari and they moved to the United States where he would complete his residency and begin his admirable career as a pediatrician. Eduardo worked at MGH Chelsea for 26 years. Although he was always a jokester, he took his job very seriously. He had a great amount of love and respect for all of his colleagues, patients and their families and received the same amount of love and respect in return. He could not go anywhere without at least one person coming up to say hello. Eduardo’s patients were his top priority and he was the kind of doctor that any parent would feel lucky to have for their child. Dr. Budge made such a big impact on his patients that many of them even came back to see him years later with their own children.

Eduardo’s biggest accomplishments in life, however, were his two children: Alonso and Mariana. He was so proud of Alonso’s entrepreneurial spirit and was incredibly supportive while Alonso started and continued to grow his business. Any time Alonso had a new idea for his business, even if it sounded crazy, Eduardo proudly stood beside him and believed in him. Whenever he would talk about Mariana following in his footsteps and taking the journey of becoming a doctor, his eyes would light up. He knew that she not only had the intelligence that it would take to succeed, but also the empathy and big heart that would make her excel as a pediatrician. The bond that Eduardo had with both his children was strong and unbreakable.

Eduardo also leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Haley and his granddaughter, Gianna. Gianna was the light of Eduardo’s life. Although they only had each other for a short 18 months, the love they shared for each other was beautiful and they created a bond as strong as the one he shared with his children. Anytime he saw her it was like his heart melted and all the worries disappeared. He loved to watch her learn and play. He also loved taking selfies with her and photos of her. He always seemed to capture the best ones. She was his pride and joy. Eduardo also had a very loving relationship with Haley and they often found themselves laughing together at things no one else thought were funny. He always answered Haley’s calls and eased her mind whenever she had any concerns about Gianna’s well being. Even when it was something silly like hiccups lasting too long, he never made Haley feel like she was overreacting and continuously assured her that she was “doing a great job”.

Eduardo’s mischievous tendencies from childhood carried on into his adult life as well. He enjoyed riding around on his Vespa (a nice upgrade from his tricycle), showing up unexpectedly in the early morning hours to visit family, testing his luck with daring stunts on motorcycles and boats (his luck usually betraying him), stirring the politics pot, and telling jokes that weren’t always funny but made you laugh anyways just because of the way he told them and the way he would laugh until he couldn’t catch his breath or finish the joke. These quirks are the things about Eduardo that his family will miss the most.

Eduardo will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and patients. His big heart and great sense of humor will live on in our memories of him. Eduardo was laid to rest, surrounded by his loved ones in Lima, Peru.



Donald Meuse

Converse Rubber Retiree and Drummer for Local Band, “The Rhythm Notes

”Donald J. Meuse of Malden, formerly of Chelsea, died peacefully on December 16 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 85.

Born in Boston and raised in Malden where he attended Malden Public Schools, for over 23 years he worked for Converse Rubber in Malden. In 1980, he moved his family to Chelsea where he resided for 30 years. He retired in 2010 and shortly after returned to Malden, his hometown.

An avid New England sports fan, he also had a warm spot in his heart for the Montreal Canadians. A lover of music, in his early years, he, as the drummer, along with his friends, formed a band named the The Rhythm Notes that played local venues in the Boston area celebrating weddings and other social gatherings. In his later years, he enjoyed his time in retirement spending time with his family.

He was the devoted father of Stacy Meuse and her partner, John Solio of Reading, Donna Baumann and her husband, Robert of Saugus, Barbara Luiso and her husband, Carlo of Salem, NH, Michael Stell of Bradford and Debby Varney and her husband, Michael of Lowell and the former husband of Elizabeth (Vezina) Meuse of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contribution be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or at www.jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give.

