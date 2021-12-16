News Briefs

MVES Offers Virtual Healthy Aging Workshop on Health Eating Beginning in January

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a FREE Virtual Healthy Aging workshop series called My Life; My Health: Healthy Eating for Successful Living, offered on Mondays, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm from January 24 to March 7, 2022 (no class February 21). Throughout the series, you’ll learn more about how nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle changes can promote better health. This virtual workshop series focuses on heart- and bone-healthy nutrition strategies to help maintain or improve wellness and prevent chronic disease development or progression in older adults. Healthy Eating uses the USDA’s MyPlate as a framework.

Mystic Valley Elder Services works with our neighbors in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield, and Winthrop.

Learn how to connect virtually thru a Zoom platform and take the classes from the comfort of your home. Class size is limited so reserve your spot today. To register, or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867.