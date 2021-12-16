MBTA Celebrates Completion of Chelsea Commuter Rail Station

Special to the Record

MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak were joined on Wednesday by community leaders to celebrate the completion of the new, multimodal, $37.7 million Chelsea Commuter Rail Station. Newburyport/Rockport Line riders can now experience boarding via fully accessible high-level platforms and improved station elements with easy connections to the Silver Line 3 (SL3).

“This new Chelsea Commuter Rail Station is an example of the MBTA taking steps to improve the customer experience and deliver on the Baker-Polito Administration’s promise to provide a modern and reliable system for all riders,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “The MBTA continues to prioritize core system upgrades like this new accessible and multimodal station, and we thank those who continue to support important capital investments like this as we modernize the T, including our partners at the MBTA, members of the Massachusetts Legislature, community advocates, and MBTA riders.”

“Allowing for faster boarding and improved accessibility for people of all abilities, this brand new, fully modern, completely accessible Chelsea Station is a key investment in our Commuter Rail infrastructure and a great upgrade for our Commuter Rail riders,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “The new station also serves as a multimodal transit connection with the SL3, improving the customer experience by providing customers with more travel options. Thank you to our partners at MassDOT and to local leaders, transportation advocates, and our customers for their support as we completed this project.”

The ribbon-cutting event showcased the completion and opening of the station, which officially opened to Commuter Rail passengers on November 15, 2021. Allowing for quick trips to and from downtown Boston, the newly opened, multimodal, fully accessible station features full, high-level platforms for boarding, canopies and benches, new sidewalks, security cameras, passenger assistance telephones, and more. Located adjacent to the SL3 Chelsea stop, the new Chelsea Commuter Rail Station makes transfers to and from the SL3 easy and convenient.

The new station is also a Zone 1A station with fares being the same as that of the subway ($2.40 for a one-way trip).

During construction, MBTA crews and contractors completely demolished the older, inaccessible Chelsea Station, upgraded rail signaling systems and traffic crossings, made improvements to traffic signals at three intersections that cross the Silver Line busway (Everett Avenue, Spruce Street, and Arlington Street), and improved transit signal priority for the SL3 in Chelsea, enhancing safety and reliability of the Silver Line service through the immediate area.

