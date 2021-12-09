Superintendent Honors Outgoing School Committee Members

Last week’s School Committee meeting was the last for members Marisol Santiago and Rosemarie Carlisle.

During the meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta (virtually) presented plaques to the two members for their service to the School Committee and the community.

“We wanted to say thank you to Marisol for (her) service to our Chelsea community and undying commitment to our schools,” said Abeyta. “We are so grateful and we just wanted to publicly say thank you.”

Carlisle is retiring from the School Committee after 27 years of service.

“We are so incredibly grateful and I know you have seen many superintendents and leadership teams come and go, and I am so fortunate I got the opportunity to work with you and you will be missed,” said Abeyta.

Committee member Jeanette Velez said Carlisle is a force that’s kept the School Committee on its toes.

“I wish you all the best and we will truly miss you,” said Velez.

Velez also praised Santiago for being thorough and asking the questions that needed to be asked during the meetings.

Committee Chair Kelly Garcia thanked Carlisle for being a mentor.

“I knew I could always count on you to hear me out and express my concerns, and you reassured me,” said Garcia. “You trusted me like I was your daughter, and I will forever miss that feeling.”

Garcia also praised Santiago for her service.

“I aspire to ask as many questions as you,” she said. “You are always thinking of the things that we should be thinking about that should be on the forefront of our brains.”

Abeyta also presented a plaque to Garcia for her service as the committee’s chair over the past year.

“We thank you so much for your commitment to the community of Chelsea and to the Chelsea public schools and the work we’ve done in the middle of a pandemic,” said Abeyta. “Thank you for your leadership, and we are so grateful.”