Salvation Army of Chelsea Participates in Red Kettle Challenge

The Salvation Army of Chelsea was one of the vital organizations that stepped up and helped residents in a huge capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic that hit this city hard.

Salvation Army Captain and Commanding Officer Isael Gonzalez and his wife, Salvation Army Captain and Commanding Officer Brenda Gonzalez, directed a massive, daily effort that assisted hundreds of Chelsea residents in need at the charitable organization’s headquarters on Chestnut Street.

Last Friday, Dec. 3, the Salvation Army Chelsea Corps, led by the two Captains Gonzalez, joined three other Massachusetts Corps in participating in the Army’s national event, the Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.

Aided by City Manager Thomas Ambrosino Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, and Salvation Army board member Marlene Jennings, local Salvation Army personnel stood in the entranceway of the Market Basket in Chelsea seeking monetary donations for the Salvation Army.

“I’m happy to join this outstanding organization in participating in today’s Kettle Challenge,” said Ambrosino. “The Salvation Army does great work in providing assistance and services to our residents not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.”

Last year’s Red Kettle Challenge raised more than $500,000 nationally in just four hours. With the need greater than ever, the Salvation Army sought to double that goal to $1 million in 2021 at four Red Kettles throughout the country.

The Salvation Amy will use the funds collected to provide new Christmas gifts to the children of Chelsea through the Angel Tree program. The event winner will receive internal recognition by the national leadership of the organization and a special spotlight video of their preferred local program.

Capt. Isael Gonzalez expressed his gratitude to Ambrosino, Robinson, and Jennings for their participation in the fundraising effort, as well as volunteers

“We’re really happy with the generous contributions we received from the community at the Kettle Challenge,” said Gonzalez. “We are still concerned that we don’t have enough bell ringers (at the kettles), and that’s going to catch up with us. The Salvation Army is 20 percent down in its kettle income.”

