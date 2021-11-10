Recount Possible in District 8 Election

A recount could be in the works for the District 8 City Council contest.

On election night, incumbent Calvin T. Brown pulled out a 221-217 victory over challenger Maria Belen Power according to the initial tally.

On Monday, Power announced that her campaign was actively collecting signatures to request a manual recount after the Nov. 2 results showed the four-vote difference.

“Every vote should be counted; every voice matters to me – that is why I am filing paperwork for this recount,” stated Power. “We want to ensure that the intent of every single voter is honored.”

Power said she has started filing the necessary paperwork for the recount. She said the recount would take place with the support of the people of Chelsea, her endorsing organizations, and leaders across Massachusetts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White said there had been inquiries to file for a recount, but no official filing yet. She said the deadline to file was Friday, Nov. 12.

A candidate filing for a recount would need 10 verified signatures for a district race, she said.

Following the election, Brown said he was happy with the support of the people in District 8 following the narrow victory. He noted that Power brought in supporters and endorsements from outside the District 8 neighborhood.

“I’m grateful for the residents of Chelsea that made the decision,” said Brown. “It wasn’t the outsiders, it was the people who live in District 8 and know what’s going on.”

Brown said his supporters appreciate the work that has been done during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that he looks forward to getting Chelsea residents back to work and the community back up and running during his next term.

Power said she decided to run for City Council to be a voice for the people of Chelsea and push for increased public health and quality of life, reliable and affordable public transit, climate resilience and environmental justice.

The unofficial results also showed two write-in votes, and 13 blank ballots.