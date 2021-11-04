Weekend Commuter Rail service diversion on November 6-7

As a reminder, shuttle buses will replace normal train service between North Station and Lynn on Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7. This service diversion will allow crews to finish upgrading the rail signal system for the railroad crossings at Third Street, Everett Avenue, Spruce Street, Sixth & Arlington Streets, and Eastern Avenue in Chelsea, as well as Second Street in Everett. The new traffic signals at the railroad crossings will begin operating on Monday, November 8. Currently, the traffic lights are flashing yellow and there is a four-way stop sign in that location. Starting on Monday, November 8, the traffic signals will become operational. Traffic signal lights will be green until a train comes and the railroad crossing lights, bells, and gates will operate as usual.

While commuter rail service is not operating, outbound buses will depart North Station and Chelsea 15 minutes prior to the normal train schedule. Regularly scheduled service will operate between Lynn and Newburyport or between Lynn and Rockport. Inbound buses will operate near train schedule timing, but passengers may experience longer trip times.

There will be no bus shuttle between North Station and Chelsea. Passengers may consider:

• MBTA Bus #111 between Haymarket and Chelsea (every 14-20 minutes on weekends)

• Silver Line #3 between and Chelsea and South Station (every 8-16 minutes on weekends)

Please be aware that no bicycles may be conveyed on replacement bus services. Bicycles may still be taken on board train services as standard.

For the latest service information, visit the Newburyport/Rockport Line Alerts page.

All pedestrian and bicycle access at SL3 stations will remain the same. There are no impacts to local traffic during the service diversion.

Please know that MassDOT, the MBTA, their consultants, and the contractor continue to work on the Chelsea Commuter Rail Project through these challenging times and have implemented appropriate safety measures related to COVID-19.

For more information about this project, please visit: www.mbta.com/ChelseaStation. For project questions or comments, please email us: [email protected]