Chelsea Commuter Rail station opening Nov. 15

The MBTA is pleased to announce that the new, fully accessible Chelsea Commuter Rail station next to the final SL3 stop on Everett Avenue in Chelsea will open for service on Monday, November 15. The new, multimodal station will connect the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Lines to the SL3. The new station features full high-level platforms for boarding, canopies and benches, new sidewalks, security cameras, passenger assistance telephones, lighting, and more.

The current station on Arlington Street will continue operating until it is permanently closed on Sunday, November 14, after the last train departs at 11:11 PM.

Please plan your trip accordingly. In the event that you accidentally arrive at the old station on or after November 15, you may walk or take the SL3 to the new station. Walking directions and a map are included below. Signs and MBTA Transit Ambassadors will help guide customers as they walk along this route.

Walking directions

1. Cross Arlington Street and travel north on 6th St

2. Turn left on Spruce Street and cross the train tracks

3. Continue past MGH Chelsea and turn right on Everett Ave

4. The new station will be on your left after Santander bank, before the train tracks

Riders may also take the Silver Line 3 (SL3) between the old and new stations by riding an outbound bus from Bellingham Square to Chelsea Station.

Be safe! Please do not walk along the Commuter Rail tracks or Silver Line busway. Cross tracks and busways only at marked pedestrian walkways and look both ways before crossing.

Please know that MassDOT, the MBTA, their consultants, and the contractor continue to work on the Chelsea Commuter Rail Project through these challenging times and have implemented appropriate safety measures related to COVID-19.

For more information about this project, please visit: www.mbta.com/ChelseaStation. For project questions or comments, please email us: [email protected]

Nueva estación del Commuter Rail en Chelsea abrirá al público el 15 de noviembre

La antigua estación cerrará definitivamente el 14 de noviembre después del último tren

El MBTA se complace en anunciar la apertura de la nueva estación del Commuter Rail, ubicada junto a la última parada del bus SL3 en Everett Avenue en Chelsea. Esta nueva estación multimodal conectará las líneas de Newburyport/Rockport del Commuter Rail con la línea de bus SL3. La nueva estación es totalmente accesible con plataformas elevadas que permitirán abordar a nivel los trenes del Commuter Rail, cuenta además con marquesinas con bancas, aceras nuevas, cámaras de seguridad, teléfonos de asistencia para pasajeros, iluminación, etc.

La estación actual ubicada en Arlington Street seguirá operando hasta su cierre permanente que ocurrirá el domingo 14 de noviembre después del paso del último tren a las 11:11 PM.

Por favor planifique sus viajes de acuerdo a los cambios. En caso de que por equivocación llegue a la antigua estación el 15 de noviembre o después de esa fecha, se puede caminar o tomar el bus SL3 para llegar a la nueva estación. Abajo se incluyen instrucciones y mapa para llegar a pie. El MBTA podrá a disposición letreros y Embajadores del transporte a lo largo de la ruta para ayudar a guiar a sus consumidores.

Instrucciones para llegar a pie (ver un mapa)

1. Cruce Arlington Street y viaje en dirección norte en 6th Street

2. Doble a la izquierda en Spruce Street y cruce las vías del tren

3. Continúe más allá de MGH Chelsea y doble a la derecha en Everett Avenue

4. La estación nueva estará a su izquierda después del Banco Santander, antes de las vías del tren

Los viajeros también pueden usar el Silver Line 3 (SL3) entre la estación vieja y la nueva usando un autobús de salida de Bellingham Square a Chelsea Station.

¡Tenga cuidado! Por favor no camine por las vías del tren del Commuter Rail o el carril para autobuses de Silver Line. Sólo cruce las vías y carriles en las vías peatonales y mire en ambas direcciones antes de cruzar.

Tenga presente que MassDOT, MBTA, sus consultores y el contratista siguen trabajando con el Proyecto Chelsea Commuter Rail Project en estos tiempos dificultosos y han implementando medidas de seguridad adecuadas contra el COVID-19. Para más información acerca de este proyecto, por favor visite: www.mbta.com/ChelseaStation. Para preguntas o comentarios acerca del proyecto, por favor escriba a: [email protected]