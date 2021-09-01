Florence & Chafetz Expands Assisted Living Memory Care with Twelve New Apartments

Florence & Chafetz Home, a specialized memory support residence operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, is pleased to announce the expansion of its assisted living memory care residences on September 1,2021. The twelve newly open private studio apartments, each with a private bathroom, showcase bright and airy common spaces that foster resident interaction in a secure environment.

“When we embarked upon the expansion, our goal was to create memory care apartments with an open concept setting,” said Kristen Donnelly, Executive Director of Florence & Chafetz Home and Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living. “Most importantly, these new living spaces enable our residents with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia to walk about freely yet safely.“

Interior design elements such as bright color schemes and an abundance of natural light were specially selected to enhance the warm, calm, and comforting environment.” The apartments feature individual heat and air conditioning control, handicap accessible bathrooms, and showers with seats. Many of the new spaces overlook the expansive grounds and courtyard. Common spaces include living room, café with fresh baked goods, library, courtyard, dining room, salon and huge activity room.

“We have been receiving so many requests for memory care assisted living,” said Jennifer Fazekas, Director of Marketing for Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. Added Jen, “It is gratifying to offer the local community new living options for those who need specialized care.” Located on scenic Admiral’s Hill at 201 Captains Row, the assisted living offers 69 studio and one bedroom apartments for traditional assisted living and 36 for memory care.

For information and/or to book a tour, please contact Jennifer Fazekas at [email protected] or call 617-887-0826.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, a highly respected leader in senior living, employs over 1500 people and provides care to over 1500 individuals daily, with campuses in Chelsea, Peabody, West Roxbury and Longmeadow MA. Offering a full continuum of services, Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (www.chelseajewish.org) is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of short-term rehab and long-term care residences, ALS and MS specialized care residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, ventilator care, home care and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.