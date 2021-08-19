Kitty Connection Online Auction: August 20 – 22

Kitty Connection, an all-volunteer non-profit dedicated to rescuing and finding safe, loving homes for local cats and dogs, will hold an End of Summer/Back to School Online Auction from 4 p.m. Friday, August 20, through 9 p.m. Sunday, August 22, at www.myminiauction.com/kittyconnection.

“Kitty Connection is so grateful to generous animal lovers throughout Greater Boston who have helped us raise over $8,000 through online auctions this year. These funds support the rescue and fostering over 700 cats each year, including many that need medical care before they can be placed in adoptive homes,” said Kitty Connection President Marie Mazzeo, noting that the organization is planning an in-person auction in November.

Kitty Connection provides critical high-cost medical care, including surgeries, for 30 to 50 cats annually, and provides funds for low-cost medical care to 30 to 50 adopters following adoption of their pets. Volunteers provide foster homes for animals until they are adopted, and Kitty Connection ensures that pets are spayed/neutered, tested for common illnesses, and vaccinated prior to adoption.

In addition, Kitty Connection runs a low-cost spay/neuter program for pet owners in need and provides education and outreach in the community about the importance of responsible pet ownership. The organization anticipates restarting its feral cat trap/neuter/return program when it’s safe for volunteers, after the pandemic has subsided.

Dozens of items will be up for bid during the End of Summer/Back to School Online Auction, including baskets in various themes perfect for the season, and many gifts and items for kids, pets, and adults.

Auction rules and logistics are posted on the auction website, and items up for bid will appear there at the auction start time (4 p.m., Friday, August 20). Please direct any questions to [email protected] To learn more about Kitty Connection’s mission and pets available for adoption, visit: www.kittyconnection.net.