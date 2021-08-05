People of Chelsea: This is Cecilia Baudriz With Her Son Nathan. 2020

By Darlene DeVita
This is Cecilia Baudriz with her son Nathan. 2020
We asked her a few questions.
My name is Cecilia Baudriz, and this is my son Nathan. I’ve been living in Chelsea for three years. We came here from El Salvador.
I do like it here because it’s very quiet. I have received tons of help with food and groceries on Mondays. This is the first time I’ve come here [La Colaborativa].
Can we take a picture of you and Nathan?
Yes, of course. Thank you.
Thank You Cecilia.