People of Chelsea: This is Cecilia Baudriz With Her Son Nathan. 2020

(The following is one in a series of sneak peeks at the upcoming People of Chelsea additions by Photographer Darlene DeVita. The new work will ultimately appear on the fence of the Chelsea Public Library (CPL) this fall in a collaboration between the People of Chelsea project and the CPL.)

By Darlene DeVita

This is Cecilia Baudriz with her son Nathan. 2020

_________________________

We asked her a few questions.

My name is Cecilia Baudriz, and this is my son Nathan. I’ve been living in Chelsea for three years. We came here from El Salvador.

I do like it here because it’s very quiet. I have received tons of help with food and groceries on Mondays. This is the first time I’ve come here [La Colaborativa].

Can we take a picture of you and Nathan?

Yes, of course. Thank you.

Thank You Cecilia.