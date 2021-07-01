Malden Catholic Make-A-Wish Club Wins Second Place in 2020/2021 Miaa Service Award

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) recently announced that Hopkinton High School girls’ basketball team won first place and Malden’s Make-A-Wish Club event won second place (runner up) in the 2020 – 2021 MIAA Community Service Challenge.

The MIAA recently launched a Community Service Challenge to encourage schools to showcase and submit projects online that demonstrate their commitment and impact on the community. In total, members of the MIAA Student Advisory Committee reviewed the 68 submissions with 3,359 student-athletes participating in some type of community service project. In total, $44,846 was raised for charitable causes with 12,427 hours donated by MIAA student-athletes.

The student-led Malden Catholic Make-A-Wish Club hosted a Soc’s Ice Cream Social on Friday May 21 from noon to 10 PM and raised $1,690 toward MC’s third wish that will be granted to a seriously ill child with Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Over the school year, the MC Make-A-Wish Club raised $5,700 toward the goal of $10,000 and the student athletes were instrumental in supporting the efforts to spread the word about the Soc’s Ice Cream event. Their efforts included using social media, making posters and word-of-mouth. Over 40 athletes attended which included members of every team along with the Mayor of Malden. Over the past year, Malden Catholic’s Make-A-Wish club successfully granted two wishes to local Make-A-Wish teenagers in the Boston area by raising over $23,000.

“We are very proud of our athletes and their commitment to giving back to their community,” expressed Malden Catholic Athletic Director, William Raycraft. “Despite the challenges of this year, our students in every program worked together to support this charity’s fundraiser and this illustrated the strength of character of our MC students. In fact, the entire school wholeheartedly combined their efforts to give back and that is what makes MC such a special educational institution.”

An MIAA award presentation was made to Malden Catholic Make-A-Wish Club leaders on June 17, 2021.

