Obituaries 06-17-2021

Joao Emanuel Barbosa Martins

August 19, 1962 – June 8, 2021

Joao Emanuel Barbosa Martins, 58, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 8.

Born and raised in Brava, Cabo Verde, he was a beloved son of the late Ines S. Barbosa Martins and Manuel Lopes Martins. He received his education at schools in Brava and worked for years as a laborer in the building trades there. After suffering a debilitating stroke 12 years ago, he came to reside in Everett and Chelsea, living close to his family and caregivers in the area. Joao would labor to recuperate by constantly walking. He walked frequently for miles at a time from Chelsea to Revere to visit with his sister. He enjoyed many of the simple pleasures in life and an occasional scratch ticket.

He was the loving father of Catibela Bela Martins, Nelson Martins and Antonio Martins, all of Rhode Island; the dearest brother of Maria Emanuela Delgado, Audelisa Brito, Vera Lucia Barbosa Martins, Andrea Martins, Paulo Barbosa Martins, Antonio Lucas Barbosa Martins and Carlos Albert Barbosa Martins and he is also survived by nine grandchildren.

Visiting hours were held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Monday, June 14 and his funeral was held at the funeral home on Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, Chelsea with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Family and friends may offer condolences by means of the online guest book by visiting: www.welshfh.com

Joan Beraldi

Retired Electronics Technician and School Bus Driver

Joan A. Beraldi, a longtime resident of Revere, passed away on June 12, just weeks before her 86th birthday.

Joan was born in Cambridge on July 4, 1935 to the late Walter and Josephine Trokiel. The family moved from Cambridge to Revere in 1950.

Joan worked as an electronics technician in the Greater Boston area. After retirement, she worked as a school bus driver taking special needs children to school. She enjoyed the relationships that she developed with many of the children and their parents and looked forward to greeting the kids each day.

Joan enjoyed many activities and hobbies. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals with portions that were large enough to feed twice as many people than were seated at the table. Every holiday was like Thanksgiving. She also enjoyed taking an occasional break from cooking to eat at restaurants with family and friends, which was often an adventure for those at the table because of her high expectations of the quality of the cooking. She was passionate about animals and had many toy poodles as pets, including her favorite, Toby.

She always kept a full bucket of peanuts on hand to feed the squirrels and birds. She traveled to various parts of the world, such as a trip with her daughter to Spain and another trip to Dubai to visit her grandson and his family. She enjoyed close-by trips with friends to local casinos. Finally, she enjoyed spending time outdoors planting flowers and various types of trees.

She was predeceased by her late husband, Joseph L. Beraldi and is survived by her son, Robert J. Palermo of Revere and her daughter, Deborah A. Belfiore and her husband, Joseph Belfiore of Hampton, NH; her grandsons: Robert J. Palermo Jr. and his wife, Renee M. Palermo of Caledonia, Michigan, and Matthew P. Palermo and his wife, Yulia Palermo of Dubai, UAE. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Jadyn, Briella, Aleksandra and Ander Palermo, who she enjoyed spending time with on Facetime.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Wednesday, June 16 followed by a private burial service for family at the Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, given her affection for animals, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston or a charity of your choice. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com