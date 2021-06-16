Chelsea Juneteenth Celebration Set for Friday in Chelsea Square

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell will oversee the speaking program at the Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at Chelsea Square Park.

“We’re good to go,” Cromwell said Wednesday.

The CBC leader said that the keynote speaker will be Dr. Tamara Blake-Canty, literacy and humanities coordinator for the Chelsea public schools.

“Dr. Canty will share the meaning of Juneteenth with our guests,” said Cromwell.

Nehemie St. Louis, a teacher in the Chelsea REACH Program, will also deliver remarks in the program. City Manager Thomas Ambrosino will bring the greetings of the city. A letter from Sen. Edward J. Markey will be read during the program.

Chelsea City Councillors Leo Robinson and Calvin Brown will read a proclamation from Gov. Charlie Baker making Juneteenth an official state holiday.

CBC members will present the opening prayer and closing address. CBC leaders Henry Wilson and Dakeya Christmas will be a part of the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony.

Rosalie Placid, Joe Camara, and Tory Diabate will provide the musical entertainment. Chelsea-based Girl Scout Troop No. 62751 will be reciting the poem, “The Hill We Climb.”

Beautiful African artwork, clothing, and artifacts will be on sale at “A Taste of Africa” exhibit table.

The Chelsea Police Deparment will be on site with its well-known and popular ice cream truck.

And in what has the city buzzing, Cromwell indicated there will be surprise guest appearance.

Cromwell is excited about the program that has been in the works for the past few months.

“Juneteeth is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and by some, Emancipation Day,” noted Cromwell.