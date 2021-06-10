Chelsea Man Indicted for Being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm, Ammunition

A Chelsea man was arraigned June 3 on an indictment for federal firearms offenses.

Miguel Reyes, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the charging documents, on Aug. 18, 2020, Reyes was in possession of a Beretta, Model U22, .22 LR caliber pistol and ammunition. On Aug. 26, 2020, Reyes was allegedly in possession of a Glock, model 48, 9 mm pistol, and ammunition. Due to a prior felony conviction, Reyes is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.