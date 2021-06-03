Fiesta Shows to Return With a Fundraising Waterfront Carnival

t’s been more than a little while since there was a traditional carnival in Chelsea, but that’s about to change as the Chelsea License Board approved Fiesta Shows to stage a carnival on the Chelsea Creek waterfront from June 10 to 20.

The Carnival would be in a very unique place, on the waterfront near the Burke Complex and behind the Petro Oil Company. Though it’s a place rarely ventured into, Council President Roy Avellaneda said it’s a beautiful location and it’s been empty for years.

He said the carnival will be a fundraiser for the Summer Youth Employment Initiative, in conjunction with Fiesta Shows.

“I’ve done these in the past and we’re looking to bring them in for several days to raise money and have something fun on the waterfront,” he said.

The Carnival will open on June 10, and will be open Monday through Friday, 6-10 p.m. On Saturday and Sundays, it will be open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The carnival will close on June 20.