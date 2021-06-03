News 2021 Memorial Day Exercises by Record Staff • June 3, 2021 • 0 Comments After a year in 2020 where Memorial Day Exercises were moved to an online format, City officials and several residents came together in person for the 2021 Memorial Day Exercises – one of the first in-person official City events that has taken place since March 2020. In a welcome retreat from the world of Zoom, several dozen residents showed up to embark on the most traditional of activities that had been taken away by COVID-19 – remembering those Chelsea men and woman who gave their lives for freedom. Soldiers Home Supt. Eric Johnson and School Supt. Almi Abeyta placed the ceremonial wreaths by the Spanish-American War Memorial. Outside, Ana Victoria Power-Maltez danced happily while placing American flags at the City Hall Memorials. Keynote speaker Ret. Army Col. Bob Notch, director of veteran’s programs at Brighton Marine, challenged everyone to bring someone with them to next year’s exercises.