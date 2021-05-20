News Return to In-Person by Record Staff • May 20, 2021 • 0 Comments Just one month before Chelsea High School (CHS) will let out for the term, students returned for their first day in-person at the school. High schools students are the laststudents to have the option to return to school, and about50 percent took that opportunity on Monday, Supt. Almi Abeyta said. Students have been out of the building since March 2020, and the reunion with in-person schooling this week was a gigantic milestone to normalcy. Here CHS Assistant Principal Kim Murphy helps a student find his classroom Monday morning.