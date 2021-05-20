Chelsea Public Schools, City Quick to Get Vaccine to Teens

Utilizing a unique vaccination partnership between the Chelsea Public Schools (CPS) and the City Health Department, the effort to get the COVID vaccination out to students has taken huge steps already in the city – with the first vaccination clinic for ages 12-17 coming on May 21 and 22.

Assistant Supt. Adam Deleidi and Public Health Director Flor Amaya have already sponsored vaccination clinics for older teens earlier this month and with great success, they said. Prior to that, they worked together to get teachers in the district and the region vaccinated for COVID in a series of clinics.

The next level will be school-based vaccination clinics, which are well on the way now that the federal government has approved vaccinations for those 12 and up.

“School-based vaccination clinics will be big because parents aren’t always able to bring their children to get vaccinated,” said Amaya. “School-based clinics might be the way to getting our youth vaccinated. That’s all in the works right now.”

For right now, the partnership is offering the Pfizer vaccine to students at the Chelsea Senior Center in a special student vaccination clinic this Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22.

Already, Deleidi said the partnership has done great work in getting older teens to the City’s walk-in clinics earlier this month.

“While the FEMA clinics were walk-up and required no appointment, earlier this month we created a pre-registration structure that ensured Pfizer vaccines for any 16+ student and any of their family members that wanted one. Through this process we were able to vaccinate over 80 students and their family members, although there were many more that did not pre-register but still attended the clinics.”

The success of that program, he said, has prompted the effort to bring the May 21 vaccination clinic. Next, likely, will be school-based vaccination clinics.

“We will continue to partner with the City to ensure vaccination opportunities for our students and their families.

The May 21 students vaccination clinic is for ages 12-17, and will be from 3-7 p.m. There will also be a clinic on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 10 Riley Way behind the Fire Station.

A parent or guardian does not have to be present while a minor gets a vaccine. If a parent or guardian is not present, the minor must bring a signed consent form and screening form on the day of their vaccination. Forms can be picked up at City Hall on:

•Monday and Wednesday from 9 am – 3 pm;

•Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm; and

•Friday 9 am to 11 am.

The forms are also available on the Chelsea Public Schools website.