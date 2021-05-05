Council Puts Some Teeth Behind Fireworks Ban

The City Council voted emphatically, 9-0, on Monday night to create a new ordinance that not only bans fireworks, but also creates a $300 non-criminal fine that the Chelsea Police intend to enforce vigorously after last summer’s crazy battle with fireworks.

Councilor Todd Taylor said he had never gotten so many calls from so many corners of the City after he spoke up last summer about the barrage of fireworks during the pandemic from May to August. Nightly, fireworks boomed throughout the sleeping hours and disrupted the lives of many residents – with virtually nothing that could be done enforcement-wise due to the soft ordinance that was on the books.

Taylor has pushed a new ordinance with a $300 fine attached to it that will follow the individual if they try to get permits, parking sticker and City benefits if they so choose not to pay up.

“From about a month before the Fourth of July and probably a month afterward, we were hit with fireworks going off all over the city at 2 a.m., 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.,” he said. “More than any other issue since I’ve been a City Councillor, I’ve never gotten as much feedback form the public as I did on this issue. People were legitimately traumatized…There is ample support for this out in the public. In fact, I would say overwhelming support.”

Councillor Calvin Brown also supported the measure, and said he was glad that it now had teeth.

“The police will be out there and we’ll be ticketing and coming after you,” he said.

Councillor Leo Robinson said it would be important to educate people about the state law banning fireworks, and about the new ordinance. He suggested a robust advertising campaign to inform everyone about the changes.

“We need to let people know we will not tolerate what happened here last year in regard to the fireworks,” he said. “At the Soldiers’ Home, many with PTSD had a lot of trouble with that.”

Councillor Judith Garcia said it was time for the Council to put its foot down.

“The timing is perfect,” she said. “Memorial Day is just around the corner and July 4th is coming. Education is very important on this issue, but it is time to put our foot down to say this will not be tolerated again.”

•Fair Share Passes with Majority

The Council voted 6-3 on Monday night to support with a symbolic resolution the Fair Share Amendment, otherwise called the Millionaires Tax. The resolution voiced support for the measure and also support for putting the measure on the statewide ballot in 2022.

The Fair Share would tax anyone with income of more than $1 million in a year at an extra four percent – with the proceeds of that Millionaires Tax to be pegged for education and infrastructure spending.

Councillor Garcia introduced the matter to the Council, and School Committee members Yessenia Alfaro and Robert Jimenez appeared to speak on the matter as well. The School Committee approved a similar resolution unanimously at a recent meeting.

“This is an opportunity to identify funds and target people who are making millions of dollars in income pay their fair share,” she said. “Ultimately, this is a symbolic gesture to show we approve this measure in our state.”

However, she was met with major pushback from Council President Roy Avellaneda, who gave a five-minute speech on why the matter makes no sense.

“I think this is divisive and unfair and participating in politics that is like class warfare,” he said. “I also think it’s hypocritical. As an economist, it will damage the state. And it won’t help Chelsea.”

In a long argument that was eventually called into question by Garcia, Avellaneda reasoned that implementing such a tax will only drive out the wealthy to other states that don’t tax them as heavily. Then, he said, no one wins and budget cuts locally are inevitable.

After some parliamentary wrangling, it was approved 6-3. Those voting against were Avellaneda, Robinson and Taylor.

•From out of the Blue..

From literally out of nowhere on Monday night, while in the midst of a discussion on rules, Councillor Giovanni Recupero entered into a tirade about needing a hearing assistance device from the City to fully understand meetings.

While the timing of it was odd and left many confused by the suddenness of it, the matter was certainly serious.

“I am deaf in one ear and I’ve asked for an ear set and the City says it’s too expensive,” he said. “I want an ear set. I’m largely deaf in one ear and I can prove it…I demand that the City produce and give me an ear set so I can hear what is being said.”

And then, for a moment, there was silence.

•Market Basket Plans

Councillor Robinson put a piece on the agenda asking for the owners of Demoulas Market Basket to appear before the Council for an update on their plans for the former Mystic Mall property. He said the colossal supermarket originally opened in the Mall in 1981, and purchased all of the property in 1998. In 2005, the City changed the zoning with the ownership to revamp the property and build it out.

Since then, he said, nothing has really happened.

“From 2005 to now is unacceptable,” he said. “We should ask them to come to the Council and ask them what their future plans are for that property.”