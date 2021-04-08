News Thank You, Easter Bunny by Record Staff • April 8, 2021 • 0 Comments The Easter Bunny presents Kevin Guarado with a nice Easter basket on Thursday, April 1, atLa Colaborativa’s Easter Distribution. The Easter Bunny set up just ahead of the food linesand children were allowed to visit him and get one Easter basket – giving kids who havebeen through so much a reason to smile. The event was organized by Councilor MelindaVega Maldonado and School Committee Chair Kelly Garcia, along with many volunteers,and mirrored a similar large event form Christmas.