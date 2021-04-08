News

Thank You, Easter Bunny

by  •  • 0 Comments
The Easter Bunny presents Kevin Guarado with a nice Easter basket on Thursday, April 1, at
La Colaborativa’s Easter Distribution. The Easter Bunny set up just ahead of the food lines
and children were allowed to visit him and get one Easter basket – giving kids who have
been through so much a reason to smile. The event was organized by Councilor Melinda
Vega Maldonado and School Committee Chair Kelly Garcia, along with many volunteers,
and mirrored a similar large event form Christmas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *