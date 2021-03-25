BHCC Language Institute Awarded Five-Year Accreditation by CEA

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) Language Institute and its Intensive English Program have been awarded by the Commission on English Language Accreditation (CEA) an initial five-year accreditation that extends through December 2025. The full-time Intensive English Program is designed to provide a pathway for international students to acquire a higher level of English proficiency needed to enroll in a BHCC certificate or degree program.

“Normally, the Commission grants a one-year provisional accreditation, so we are very excited and grateful that we have been granted the five years,” said Kristen McKenna, Dean of Workforce Development. “This achievement was a collaborative effort across many departments at BHCC and an important announcement for the recruitment of international students.”

Students in the Intensive English Program study in blocks of 7-week sessions and engage in this preparation right before enrolling into either academic ELL or a degree or certificate program. The Intensive English Program’s mission is to support English Language Learners in their educational, professional, and personal goals by providing rigorous multi-level English Language instruction and accommodating the needs of both traditional and non-traditional students through affordable access to language instruction.