News Briefs

Outdoor Spring Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your own basket and hop on over to our annual Egg Hunt on March 27. Children search for brightly decorated eggs. Public health guidelines will be strictly followed. Free.

AGES 2-6 from 10-10:30am

AGES 7-10 from 11-11:30am

Location: Mary C. Burke Complex,

300 Crescent Avenue

Registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, March 24.

Street Sweeping

Street Sweeping begins this month. Please pay close attention to posted street signs detailing the scheduled sweeping days on each street. Failure to comply will result in a parking fine.

We strongly encourage residents to move their cars on street sweeping days to allow for cleaning. It is impossible to keep our streets clean if cars are not moved. Failure to move your car will result in a $25.00 ticket.

Find out when the sweeping occurs on your street on www.chelseama.gov/StreetSweeping

Schedule a Vaccine Appointment

COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Adults 75 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 1 using the statewide website. Find more details on the vaccination eligibility, vaccination locations and information for booking appointments at mass.gov/covidvaccine

Food Delivery Program for COVID-Positive

Did you recently test positive for COVID-19 and have to quarantine? If so, you are eligible to receive food delivered right to your home. The City of Chelsea will deliver a box of assorted veggies, fruit and other healthy groceries.

To sign up, Chelsea residents can dial 3-1-1 and request information regarding the City of Chelsea’s Emergency Food program. (And thank you for staying home and taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others!)

Residential Parking Sticker Extended

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

All other permits/stickers will expire on February 28, 2021.

Homeowners Stabilization Program

•Phase 2

The City will soon be accepting applications for Phase 2 of the program. Phase 2 was funded with $750.00 from the Chelsea City Council. Phase 2 eligibility is broader than Phase 1. You may apply if you make up to 100% of AMI. Information about Phase 2 will be coming soon.

COVID-19 Free Testing

The Stop the Spread testing site has moved and is now offering free, indoor COVID-19 testing at 35 Fourth St. It is available to everyone through March 31. There is no longer any testing going on at City Hall or Chelsea Square.

The hours are:

•Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – 2-6 p.m.

•Wednesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-register online and save time.

MGH Offers Free COVID Testing Van

The MGH COVID-19 testing van will be available to Chelsea residents every Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot at the La Colaborativa warehouse, 25 Sixth St. Walk-in testing is available for individuals who primarily live, work and go to school in Chelsea.

Food Pantry for Veterans

Contactless delivery and car pickup will be between 10 am and noon at 150 Marginal St. The next event dates are:

•April 7, 2021

•May 5, 2021

Contact Veterans’ Services if you have a question: Francisco Toro

Email: [email protected]

Route 1 Housing Program

In an effort to enhance and preserve the quality of the existing housing supply in the City of Chelsea, the City has premiered the Route 1 Housing Enhancements Program.

The Program provides assistance to homeowners seeking to address sound attenuation, air quality improvements, and exterior repairs. Targeting properties adjacent to Route 1, the Program strives to mitigate the adverse public health effects caused by Route 1, including, but not limited to, noise pollution, degraded air quality, and property damage that occurred during recent state construction.

Learn more about this program and find the application online at www.ChelseaMa.gov/Route-1-Enhancement.

Save a Life, Wear a Mask

If you see businesses or workplaces not complying with safety guidelines, please report it by calling the City of Chelsea 311 (non-emergencies line) at 617-466-4209 or visiting mass.gov/compliance.

Housing Legal Clinic

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS for initial inquiries and to schedule an appointment. The call center pandemic hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am-noon

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as the CHLC expects to receive a large number of calls.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/CHLC

Chelsea Heritage Mural

The Chelsea Heritage Mural will be an 80-foot painted mural on aluminum panels installed on the Fifth Street side of 472 Broadway in Bellingham Square. It will be designed and painted by David Fichter. The artist is known for a distinctive, realistic style that features the people, architecture, and other details reflective of the mural location. Working with residents of all ages, he’s completed more than 200 permanent murals that have become beloved local landmarks that communicate the story of each neighborhood.

The City asking for your ideas for the content of this mural. Submit your ideas and learn more about the project here:

https://bit.ly/32TjcWA

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.