Ambrosino will select diversity officer soon

City Manager Thomas Ambrosino said he will announce his selection for the new position of diversity, equity, and inclusion officer within the next two weeks.

“I finished final interviews with three candidates and I’m mulling my decision,” said Ambrosino.

The City Council voted unanimously in September to create a diversity, equity, and inclusion office at City Hall, approving a motion that was co-sponsored by Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson and District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown. The position was funded for two years with a $252,000 budget.

More than 60 candidates, which is considered an impressive turnout, applied for the position. The advisory committee consisted of Councilors-at-Large Leo Robinson and Damali Vidot, Chelsea Schools Equity, Diversity, and Excellence Dr. Aaron Jennings, DPW Commissioner Fidel Maltez, City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher Human Resources Officer Diane Carey, and three residents, Chelsea Black Community President Joan Cromwell, BHCC Associate Dean Sharon Caulfield, and Kiwanis Club President Sylvia Ramirez.

The committee narrowed down the field to 7-8 candidates and submitted to Ambrosino the names of three finalists for the position.

“I interviewed three very highly qualified candidates over the last two weeks and now I’m going to make a decision,” said Ambrosino.

The proposal for the diversity, equity and inclusion office at City Hall garnered instant momentum as several residents came to the Council chambers to voice their support for establishing the new position. Many termed the 11-0 vote by the Council as “historic.”

“This is a very important position in our city,” said Ambrosino.