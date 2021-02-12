Chelsea’s Chick Corea passes at 79 years old

A Chelsea legend has played his last melody.

Chelsea native, and international jazz legend, Chick Corea passed away on Feb. 9 of a rare form of cancer that was discovered only recently. He was 79.

Corea had 23 Grammy awards, and was famous for playing with jazz legends Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. He also received several Latin Grammy awards as well. He was named a National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master in 2006.



His manager posted on Facebook that Corea would be the first to say that his music said more than words ever could, he nevertheless had this message for all those he knew and loved, and for all those who loved him:

“I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.

“And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”