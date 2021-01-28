News Briefs

SCHEDULE A VACCINE APPOINTMENT

COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Adults 75+ can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 1. Schedule an appointment starting Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Find more details on the vaccination eligibility, vaccination locations and information for booking appointments at mass.gov/covidvaccine

RESIDENTIAL PARKING STICKER EXTENDED

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

All other permits/stickers will expire on February 28, 2021.

MGH OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING VAN

The MGH COVID-19 testing van will be available to Chelsea residents every Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot at the La Colaborativa warehouse, 25 Sixth St.

Walk-in testing is available for individuals who primarily live, work and go to school in Chelsea.

COVID-19 FREE TESTING

The Stop the Spread testing site has moved and is now offering free COVID-19 testing at 35 Fourth St. It is available to everyone. There is no longer any testing going on at City Hall or Chelsea Square.

The hours are:

•Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – 2-6 p.m.

•Wednesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-register online and save time