CAPIC volunteer income tax assistance (vita) program is back

CAPIC is happy to announce that the FREE VITA Tax Prep program will be starting a new season. Due to the pandemic, all preparation will take place virtually, so no appointments will be needed this year. CAPIC does have a secure drop box located at Agency’s main office at 100 Everett Avenue, Unit 14, Chelsea.

CAPIC will provide free income tax preparation to assist individuals and families. IRS-certified volunteers provide free tax preparation services allowing individuals and families to retain their full refund, avoiding typical preparation fees which can often cost hundreds of dollars. The program officially kicks off January 29th.

For more information please contact Shelly Thimmer, Program Coordinator, at 617-884-6130, ext. 1116.