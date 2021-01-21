News Honored For Exemplary Work by Record Staff • January 21, 2021 • 0 Comments The Chelsea Public Schools would like to congratulate Grace Noble, Chelsea High School Science Teacher, for being named Mass Insight Education & Research Partners in Excellence Teacher Award recipient for her exemplary work in Advanced Placement STEM and English Program. Noble is one of 16 Massachusetts AP teachers being recognized for her outstanding contributions to student success during the 2019-2020 academic year. As an honoree, she will be presented with a plaque and $750 honorarium in recognition of her achievement.