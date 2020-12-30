Obituaries 12-29-2020

Michael Etters

Massport Retiree

Michael J. Etters, 72, passed away unexpectedly in his Chelsea home on Wednesday, December 23.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the beloved son of the late Anderson “Chief” Etters and Mary M. (Eretzian) Etters, Michael attended local schools and was a lifelong resident here. He worked for Massport Authority at Logan International Airport as a ground control and maintenance worker.

He was the loving brother of Carol Etters of Florida and is also survived by several extended family members and friends.

Funeral services were private.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit: www.WelshFH.com.

Emily Diaz

Past Captain of Chelsea Golden Girls

Graveside services were held at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale for Emily Diaz, 33, formerly of Chelsea who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 18 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

Born in Boston, she was raised in Chelsea and was the beloved daughter of Julia E. Molina of Denton, Texas and Horacio Diaz of Florida. Emily attended Chelsea Middle School and went on to attend Boston Art Academy.

A past captain of the Chelsea Golden Girls, she was a resident of Chelsea for most of her early life and had been living and working in Worcester for the last 10 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was a cherished and devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her parents and her adoring daughter, Jasely Costa of Spartanburg, SC and her many brothers and sisters.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit: www.WelshFH.com

Cynthia Ciampoli

Retired Insurance Underwriter

Cynthia (Forbes) Ciampoli, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 19 at Vero HealthCare in Revere where she had been receiving supportive care. Born and raised in Everett, she was a beloved daughter of the late John and Laura (Tiso) Forbes.

Cynthia attended Everett schools and was a graduate of Everett High School. She resided in Everett for most of her life and briefly in Medford. Cynthia worked as an Insurance Underwriter in the commercial and residential insurance fields.

In 1982, she married Peter T. Aceto and returned to Everett to live in the same home she had previously grown-up in. In her lifetime she enjoyed traveling, outdoor family barbeques and spending quiet time at home watching television. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a sister Beverly Cleland. She was the beloved wife of 38 years to Peter T. Aceto of Everett, devoted mother and step-mother of Gail Ciampoli of South Carolina, Sharon Mack of Pennsylvania, Peter R. Aceto of Danvers, Stacey McConnico of Everett, andHeidi Aceto of Chelsea and the dear sister of Joy Pasquariello of Wilmington. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea and interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Relatives and friends who wish to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card, please visit; www.WelshFH.com.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate

Etta Margaret Clee

Dec. 1, 1919 – Dec. 18, 2020.

Etta Margaret (Curran) Clee passed away early Friday morning, December 18 at the Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea. She was 101 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea and a near lifelong resident here, she was a devoted homemaker and mother and The widow of the late Walter R. Clee.

In her lifetime, Etta was a great sports enthusiast following the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. She could memorize all of the players stats and recite them all while watching the games. She also enjoyed playing board games and was a talented seamstress fashioning clothing and many useful household articles.

She relocated to Winthrop 20 years ago to live with her only son and caretaker Alan Cree. She is survived by her son, Alan and his friend, Maria of Winthrop.

Private services and arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home in Chelsea. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit: www.WelshFH.com

Frances DeSantis

She Will Be Truly Missed by All Who Knew Her

Frances (DePaolo) Desantis of Revere passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 15 at the age of 89.

Born in Chelsea on April 19, 1931 to the late Anthony and Lena (Belmonte), she was the beloved wife of 67 years of Joseph DeSantis, devoted mother of Joseph DeSantis of Revere, Janice DeSantis and her longtime companion, Rob McPherson of Chelsea and James DeSantis of Revere; cherished grandmother of Joseph DeSantis Jr. and his wife, Erin, John, Jenae and Rachael DeSantis; adored great grandmother of Lola Bartlett and she is also lovingly survived by many cousins. Frances graduated Revere High School with the Class of 1949 and went on to graduate Fisher Junior College. Frances was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her three children and later on her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling and loved to travel. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, Funeral Services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org. For guestbook please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Linda Secatore-Gerry

Longtime Parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church

Linda Secatore-Gerry of Revere died on December 22.

Linda loved her dog Lucky. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St Anthony’s Church. Linda enjoyed ballroom dancing at Hillview Country Club in North Reading where she met the love of her life, Richard. She enjoyed gardening, dining out and spending time in Maine.

The beloved wife of the late Richard Gerry, she was the devoted daughter of the late Amleto and Enes (Avallone) Secatore, loving cousin of Marilyn and Dave Ellis of Randolph and Lorna Grande of the Berkshires and is also survived by dear friends Diane Colella, Julia Malvarosa, Camille Cristello, Noelle Smith and Barbara Peterson.

Her Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere on Tuesday, December 29th followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere MA 02151. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Carol Ann Borum

January 26, 1946 – December. 13, 2020

Carol Ann Borum passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13 at the age of 74.

Born, raised and a lifelong resident of Chelsea, she was a beloved daughter of the late Rocco J. and Josephine M. (Incherica) Spinelli.

Carol attended local schools, was a graduate of Chelsea High School and later earned her Associate’s Degree from Bunker Hill College. She raised two daughters and one son.

She began working in her father’s store “Uncle Rocco’s Superette” located on the corner of Broadway and Webster Avenue and then started her career at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, Treasurer’s Office. Beginning as a clerk, she worked her way up to the Treasurer’s position and held that office for several years before retiring in 2008.

She endured many hardships in her lifetime, but her loving caring nature would persevere and endure.

During her lifetime, she enjoyed social gatherings at the Cary Square Club, traveling around the Caribbean, staying at Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, traveling to Italy and enjoying a night out dinning with friends.

In addition to her parents, Carol was sadly predeceased by a daughter, Elisa Borum, formerly of Saugus.

She is survived by her dear friend and companion, Al Zani of Chelsea and is the forever loved mother of Christopher J. Borum and his wife, Lauren of Lynn and Carla Borum of Chelsea, the dear sister of Richard Spinelli of Florida, Jozy Spinelli of Cape Cod and Robert Spinelli of Saugus.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Wednesday, December 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter.

We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Should friends desire, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or visit;

https://giving.caredimensions.org/site/Donation

Or Alzheimer’s Assoc. 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or visit; www.Alz.org.

Harvey and Augusta Paclat

Died of Covid Complications Within Hours of One Another

Harvey J. Paclat and Augusta E. (Currey) Paclat passed away to their next lives on December 19, 2020. They died within hours of one another from complications due to Covid-19 at the ages of 86 and 90 respectively after 56 devoted years of marriage.

Long time residents of Chelsea, they lived at 491 Washington Avenue in Augusta’s ancestral home for over 50 years.

Harvey was born and raised in Lynn, the son of Lucille and William Paclat, He was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He worked at Forbes Lithograph in Revere where he met and eventually married Augusta.

He was later the Inspector of Weights and Measures in Chelsea and then for the State of Massachusetts until his retirement.

He was a life-long lover of the outdoors and spent much of his time in retirement devoted to birding. He was very devoted to Mass Audubon and particularly the Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport.

Augusta was a graduate of Chelsea High School and worked at Shrafft’s Paper and then Forbes Lithograph where she met and married Harvey. Augusta was a dedicated mother and worked with her close cousin, Dorothy for many years at the Sunnyside Daycare at the County Road Church. She later worked as an administrator and much more, for the Sisters of Don Guanella and their home devoted to those with intellectual disabilities.

Harvey was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Everett where he was a lector, Eucharistic minister, choir member, and overall committed member of the parish. Augusta was a life-long member of the First Congregational Church of Chelsea where she too was a very valued and involved member of the church community.

They were deeply devoted to their family and are survived by their only son, Charles Paclat, his wife, Susan and their granddaughters, Sara and Caroline. Their very close extended family includes: Kyle and Rob O’Hannon of New Hampshire, The Robinsons of Kimball Road; Bruce and Ellen Robinson, Robin and Jay Steinberg, Kim Gerace, and Kris and Christine Robinson as well as Merrilee and John Veerhoeven of Australia and their loving daughters.

The family cannot express enough gratitude for the amazing care provided by the staff at the ER, ICU and Palliative Care Unit of Mass General Hospital that allowed them to pass with great dignity and in comfort despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.

A Memorial Service for Harvey and Augusta Paclat will be held at a later date. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Donations in memory of Harvey and Gussie may be made to Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center, 1 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, MA 01950.

Agnes Getz

July 6, 1936 – December 26, 2020

Agnes S. Getz passed away on Saturday, December 26 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers. She was 82 years of age and was living courageously with kidney disease for the last five years.

Born in Woburn, she grew up in Chelsea, one of eleven children of the late Anthony and Sara (Polizzie) Scuturio. She married James Getz in 1957 and together they raised their own family of two sons and two daughters.

Agnes also worked for over 15 years at the now defunct Standard Box in Chelsea, retiring when the factory closed down. A resident of Chelsea for most of her life she has been residing in Peabody for the past 25 years.

The door to her home and heart was always open to visits from her grandchildren. She was widowed in 2000 after 43 years of love and devotion with her beloved husband, James Getz, Sr. In addition to her parents and husband she was also predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Muzarol, a son, James Getz, Jr., four sisters: Anna Maine, Nancy Griswold, “Dolly” Florence Roche and Lena Iodice; five brothers: Samuel, Anthony, Thomas, Joseph and Richard Scuturio. She was the beloved mother of William Getz of Peabody, Debra Getz Baseman and her husband, Joseph Baseman of Reading and loving mother-in-law of Edward Muzarol of Peabody, the dear sister of Robert Scuturio of Chelsea, cherished grandmother of Cheryl Greene, Alicia Muzarol, Jessica Muzarol, Gina Muzarol, Joshua Baseman, Derek Baseman and Taylah Baseman and adored great grandmother of five.

Her funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Wednesday, December 30 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway Chelsea at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn.

John Aulino

Well Known in the Parking and Transportation Industry

John “Jackie” Aulino, 71, a lifelong resident of Revere, died suddenly at home on December 25. Jackie was well known in the parking and transportation industry. He was a member of Revere High School, Class of 1967 and a graduate of UMass Boston. The devoted son of the late Alphonse and Rose (Belmonte) Aulino, he was the loving father of Jacquelyn Aulino, Erica Aulino and Alexandra Aulino, beloved companion of Marianita Gonzalez, loving nephew of Joseph and Rose Belmonte, dearest cousin of Debra Belmonte, (who was more like a sister to him), Joseph Belmonte Jr .and Michael Belmonte. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his daughters, Celeste Ianniciello and by many loving cousins and friends. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of MA, capacity limits are in effect and masks and social distancing are mandatory while attending services. His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Anthony’s Church. 250 Revere St, Revere, MA 02151. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com