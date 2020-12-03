Man Arraigned in Chelsea Homicide

A Chelsea man was arraigned Tuesday in the beating to death of his roommate, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.

Bartolo Cruz Cosigua Gonzalez, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his 25-year-old roommate, Alexis Antonio Yanes-Majano. Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso requested bail of $150,000 based on factors indicating a high risk of flight, including Gonzalez providing member of law enforcement with multiple names and dates of birth in an attempt to shield his true identity. ADA Grasso additionally requested that, if he is to be released on bail, Gonzalez must remain under home confinement, wear a GPS monitor and remain alcohol free. Judge Jane Prince set bail in the amount of $100,000 and imposed the conditions of release requested by prosecutors, and additionally ordered that Gonzalez wear a SCRAM device to monitor his alcohol intake.

Chelsea Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday reporting a man, identified asYanes-Majano, lying on the ground outside a Pearl Street apartment building. Yanes-Majano was responsive and made statements that someone had hit him.

The victim was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance – Everett Hospital with injuries that included a ruptured spleen. He died a short time later.

During the course of the initial investigation, Chelsea Police located the victim’s apartment and encountered Gonzalez inside. Blood was found in the victim’s bedroom and the location was frozen pending the execution of a search warrant.

As the investigation continued, detectives collected evidence including surveillance video footage, interviews and additional evidence. On Monday, Suffolk prosecutors approved a warrant for Gonzalez’ arrest. He turned himself in to Chelsea Police that day and was arraigned early Tuesday afternoon.

“If your living situation marked by violence, please know that there is help available. Whether you are roommates, relatives, or intimate partners, our Victim Witness Advocates can help direct you to trauma-informed service providers,” District Attorney Rollins said. “We are in a holiday season different from any other due to COVID-19 and the economic turmoil it has wrought. We want survivors and community members to know that my office and our partners in law enforcement are here to help. Call upon us if you are in need. The main number to the Suffolk County DA’s Office is 617.619.4000 and messages are checked every day that we are open for business.”

Tina Nguyen is the assigned Victim Witness Advocate. Gonzalez is represented by Francisco Napolitano. The case returns to court for a virtual hearing on January 5, 2021.