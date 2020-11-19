Man Found Dead in Apartment When Fire Department Arrives

The Chelsea Fire and Police Departments are investigating what they have termed an “unattended death” when they found a man in his 80s dead in a Chestnut Street apartment while responding to a fire Sunday.

Fire crews showed up around 2 p.m. on the third floor of 207 Chestnut St. for an alarm activation for a fire. Fire crews descended on the apartment building and made entry into the apartment.

They quickly put out the fire, but in the process found a man in his 80s dead in the unit.

The cause of death remains under investigation, Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

It wasn’t certain if the fire was in any way the cause of the man’s death, or if he died of other causes and that caused the fire.

The name of the man has not been released.