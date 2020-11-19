Chelsea Mother Receives Keys to a Brighter Future

Imagine trying to live a productive life in Massachusetts without reliable transportation. From finding steady employment to buying groceries, daily life would be a struggle. Fortunately, for one Chelsea mother, her transportation struggles are now over.

Aicha Lavan received a life-changing car from the vehicle-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Her used 2004 Honda Accord, donated by a generous New Englander, will transport her and her son to a brighter future. Lavan is one of over 5,000 recipients of a vehicle from Good News Garage since the New England-based charity began providing reliable transportation to neighbors in need in 1996.

Through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, Good News Garage awards vehicles to Massachusetts residents who cannot afford to purchase cars on their own. This program is administered out of Good News Garage’s Manchester, New Hampshire office. Car recipients are referred to Good News Garage by the Commission.

A lack of transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility and financial self-sufficiency. Good News Garage’s ability to help our neighbors in need is only limited by the number of vehicle donations it receives. The organization remains one of the few car-donation programs in the country that awards donors’ old or unused cars to neighbors in need.

For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.

Good News Garage is a member of Ascentria Care Alliance, one of the largest human services organizations in New England. With locations throughout the region, Ascentria is creating measurable, positive impact in communities by empowering people to reach beyond life’s challenges and thrive. For more information, visit ascentria.org.

Good News Garage launched in Burlington, Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first car donation nonprofits providing affordable and reliable transportation options for people in need. Now expanded to Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Good News Garage has provided over 5,000 New England families with reliable vehicles. The organization’s goal is to increase opportunities for its clients to move out of poverty and into financial and social stability. For more information about Good News Garage or to donate a car, truck, or van visit GoodNewsGarage.org or call 877.GIVE.AUTO (877.448.3288).

