Food service worker at Voke Park tests positive for COVID-19

Chelsea Public Schools are putting out the warning to those who went to Voke Park to get a breakfast or lunch last week, as a food service worker stationed there to give out meals tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

Supt. Almi Abeyta sent a letter out to the entire school district on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to inform parents and staff that one of the food service workers had tested positive, and urged those that had been there between Oct. 19-21 to get tested as well.

“I am writing to inform you that one of our food service employees stationed at the Voke Park distribution site has tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Anyone who received a breakfast or lunch at the Voke Park between October 19 and October 21 is encouraged to get tested. Please be assured that proper protocols have been followed.”

Abeyta said they cannot identify the worker, but they are providing help and support to that person’s family.

She said the School Department has a plan in place for various scenarios related to confirmed cases of COVID-19, and she assured that staff have been carefully following all protocols at the meal sites.

“Our staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols, including mask wearing, hand washing, physical distancing, and daily symptom screening,” she wrote. “We are grateful to our staff for their continued vigilance and cooperation. These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of transmission.”

Anyone with questions is directed to call (617) 466-4477.