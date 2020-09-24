CHS AD Alpert Announces That Fall Sports Season Is Canceled

Chelsea High Director of Athletics has announced that the fall sports season has been canceled and moved to the “Fall 2” season in February, 2021.

Chelsea is considered to be in the state’s COVID-19 red (higher risk) zone and it was deemed that playing sports in this environment would be unsafe and could lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

The CHS football, soccer, cross country, and volleyball teams will compete in the “Fall 2” season. Pre-season practices would be held in February and games would be played in March and April. Cheerleading is also considered a high-risk, contact sport and its season has been moved to the Fall 2 category.

While other leagues such as the Greater Boston League (Everett, Revere, Malden, Medford, and Somerville), voted as a group to cancel their entire fall season, Chelsea was in the unique position of being an independent school and having its own decision to make about fall sports.

“The hope now is that we’ll be able to have a basketball season and indoor track season, along with our fall and spring sports, but it all depends on the city’s [coronavirus] numbers and we have no control over that,” said Alpert.

Alpert said she hopes to schedule games in the Fall 2 season against GBL schools, Boston City League schools, and the Lynn schools (Classical, English, and Tech).

“The spring season will go through the end of June whereby it usually ends in early June,” said Alpert.

All of Chelsea High’s current coaches have indicated that they hope to return for the 2020-21 seasons. Alpert said all coaching positions are open every year and the current coaches have to re-apply for the positions.

Alpert has been working at her office inside Chelsea High School. The personable and highly respected administrator is beginning her fifth year as director of athletics.

“It’s sad that our kids aren’t able to play sports because the rate of infection is so high, but it’s something that that I don’t have control of and the School Department doesn’t have control of – the orders are coming from the state and the MIAA about whom is allowed to play,” said Alpert.