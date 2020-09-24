Police Investigating Another Shooting This Week

Chelsea Police are actively investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning around 1:50 a.m. on Burma Road – a shooting where a 27-year-old man was hit in the lower leg.

Police responded to the scene and discovered an unidentified person had shot eight 9mm rounds in the area, and the 27-year-old man was on scene with a gunshot injury to his calf and ankle.

Several police units and detectives saturated the area along with a MSP K-9 and were unable to locate any suspect at that time. Police are working on a video from the area, and the victim did not have much information on scene.

He said he heard shots, was hit in the leg, and saw someone in a blue hooded sweatshirt in the distance running off to Normandy Road.

The victim was expected to be re-interviewed and shell casings will be sent to ATF for analysis.