It’s a Virtual 2020 Taste of Chelsea

Special to the Record

Since COVID-19 continues to be an issue, we’re inviting everyone to join us for the 17th annual Taste of Chelsea on Monday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for a virtual event. Co-hosted by HarborCOV and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the highly visible and popular Taste of Chelsea has traditionally brought together corporate and local sponsors, area food and beverage vendors, volunteers, survivors and more than 500 ticket holders each year. In that spirit, the 2020 virtual Taste of Chelsea aims to capture that same spirit of community connection.

We’ve all seen the stories from around the world, country and state about how “safe at home” is not necessarily true for families living with domestic abuse. The same is true here at home, where HarborCOV has been covering hotel costs, and providing financial and food assistance for hundreds of families across our five communities to keep them as safe and healthy as possible. And our local restaurants, which have so generously donated their food, staff time and operational costs to the Taste of Chelsea over the last 16 years, are also working hard for their own survival.

We encourage everyone to order takeout or delivery from a list of participating restaurants, virtually share a meal together, make dessert with HarborCOV’s-own Charles, hear local survivor stories and learn about the impact of the pandemic on our communities.

Order food (check out www.harborcov.org for any updates) from: Anna’s Café, Charlestown; Antonia’s at the Beach, Revere; The Brown Jug, Chelsea; Buccieri’s Pizzeria, Chelsea; Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge, Chelsea; Curly’s Restaurant, Chelsea; DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Chelsea; Dunkin’ Donuts, Everett Ave., Chelsea; El Potro Mexican Bar and Grill, Chelsea; Hilton Garden Inn, East Boston/Logan Airport; Holiday Inn, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Homewood Suites by Hilton, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Los Agaves, Chelsea; Kowloon Restaurant, Saugus; Peach’s & Cream, Chelsea; Piantedosi Baking Company, Malden; Pollo Campero, East Boston; Residence Inn by Marriott, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; S&L, Chelsea; Spinelli’s Pasta and Pastry Shop, East Boston; and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Eastern Salt remains this year’s top-level Host sponsor, joined by Executive Chef sponsors Exelon Generation and Massport, Sous Chef sponsors Gulf Oil and Olivia’s Organics, Maitre d’ sponsors Chelsea Bank, a division of East Cambridge Savings Bank and Kayem Foods, and Connoisseur sponsors Colwen Hotels; East Boston Savings Bank, Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, The Mackin Group; Metro Credit Union; Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC; Rotary Club of Chelsea; Smith, Sullivan & Brown PC; Star of Bethlehem Lodge AF & AM and Wheelabrator, Saugus.

Instead of traditional ticket sales, Zoom-link tickets are available for any size donation (no amount too small). Visit www.harborcov.org/tasteofchelsea to donate for the event link. As with every year, all proceeds directly benefit HarborCOV (Communities Overcoming Violence), the local nonprofit that works with victims and survivors while striving to engage the broader community to become part of the solution to end domestic violence.

For more information, contact Kourou Pich, HarborCOV Executive Director, [email protected]