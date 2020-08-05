News Chelsea in Black and White by Record Staff • August 5, 2020 • 0 Comments Volunteers holding posters of stories from residents in danger of eviction due to the COVID-19 epidemic in front of Chelsea City Hall as part of an action in support of MA Senate Bill S. 2785’s Right to Counsel for tenants in legal disputes with landlords. The mattresses on the ground symbolize a looming eviction crisis: “We won’t let this become the new normal!,” said Executive Director Gladys Vega about potential widespread homelessness. Volunteers Jessica Armijo (left) and Yudalys Escobar (right) talk on their phones around the delivery truck that brings fresh food to the Chelsea Collaborative on Broadway earlier this summer. The photo is part of a collection of photos taken by photographer Cindy Weisbart, who was drawn to the city during the pandemic via community relief services in Somerville and Jamaica Plain.