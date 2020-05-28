News Display of Patriotism by Record Staff • May 28, 2020 • 0 Comments Volunteers and City officials gathered late on Friday afternoon,May 22, to decorate Chelsea Square with hundreds of individual flags to commemorate Memorial Day. The effort has been ongoing for about four years, said Councilor Roy Avellaneda – who put together Friday’s volunteer effort. By the end of the day, Chelsea Square was adorned with hundreds of flags in a great display of patriotism despite the pandemic situation most find themselves in. Here Fidel Maltez of the DPW places one of the small flags into the ground