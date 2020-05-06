Mass Gaming Commission Delays Casino Openings, Creates Opening Plans

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) voted unanimously, 5-0, to further postpone the opening date for casinos in the state to May 18, which is consistent with Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to keep all non-essential businesses closed through that date.

On Thursday, the MGC convened to revisit an earlier decision that had the closing through May 7, though it was assumed that date was not going to hold up. Still, the MGC needed to convene to officially keep the state’s three casinos closed to the public.

“It’s entirely appropriate for us to follow suit with all the expert opinions as to the decision to push it back two more weeks,” said Commissioner Gayle Cameron. “I think it is a good recommendation.”

The bigger news was that the MGC voted to initiate a working group of members that will collaborate with staff to generate a re-start plan for the casinos.

“The timeline is still uncertain, but our attention is focused on developing a responsible re-start plan and maximizing the time we have to establish guidelines with collaborators, stakeholders, the three licensees, state, local and public health experts,” said Interim Executive Director Karen Wells.

Wells is planning to unveil the full focus of the re-start plan at the May 7 MGC public meeting, but gave some hints that it would focus mostly on two areas.

First, they would look at the technical aspects of how to re-open. That will include the technical planning and creating an operations checklist that must be completed.

Second, they would focus on health and safety of visitors and employees.

“The operations planning will address a type of opening situation that prioritizes the well-being of casino employees and visitors,” she said.

That will include the most important pieces, such as how to physical distance in a casino, what the occupancy limits will be in areas of the casinos, and the protocols to shut down if there is a re-start setback.

“It sounds like it’s at a very high level, appropriate and thoughtful,” said Commissioner Enrique Zuniga. “I’m glad that’s happening.”

The MGC is set to meet on Thursday, May 7, to discuss the re-start plan in more detail.

•On a separate casino note, the Wynn Resorts company – parent of Encore Boston Harbor – announced this week that it would be holding an earnings call for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 6 (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

That call is certain to detail the many troubles the company has gone through in experiencing the pandemic on two continents and three different time zones. Only its China operations have re-opened since the pandemic started, but those operations still remain limited.