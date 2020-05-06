Chamber Director Steps Up: Rich Cuthie Assisting Local Businesses

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce office on Broadway may be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its executive director Rich Cuthie’s office is open.

Cuthie’s home office is actually not far from downtown Chelsea. And it is from his home that Cuthie, a Chelsea resident since 2001, has been helping local businesses connect with resources that may help the business owners survive the financial implications of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rich Cuthie, executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Chamber, has been assisting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuthie, 54, has emerged as one of the unsung heroes during the city’s response to the pandemic, reaching out to assist businesses large and small, Chamber members and non-members, offering his support and expertise to them during a time of financial hardship.

“The loans and stimulus payments from the federal government are just one piece of the process,” said Cuthie.

Cuthie’s individual consultations with business owners include important questions such as: whether they own or rent their premises; whether their rent has been paid; whether they have talked to their landlord about negotiating rent payments or postponements; or whether they have any business insurance premiums or outstanding loans.

“Those are the type of questions we’re asking to business owners and finding out how we might be able to help.” said Cuthie.

He is also talking with business owners about SBA loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Also part of a

citywide response

Rich Cuthie has also been participating in a daily conference call with the city’s COVID-19 emergency response team. He and Alex Tran, assistant director of planning and development for the City of the Chelsea, are co-chairs of the financial impact subcommittee.

The committee consists of representatives from TND (The Neighborhood Developers) and the Chelsea Collaborative, along with business consultant Juan-Carlos Ferrufino and Jose Duarte, owner of Tambo 22 Restaurant in Chelsea.

“We’ve been making calls to Chelsea businesses to get information that we can then pass on to Beacon Hill and try to get the legislators to create some sort of grant program by showing them how many small and minority businesses are being impacted,” explained Cuthie.

The financial impact sub-committee is also acting as a connector to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and other legal advocates.

A bilingual Zoom conference call among local restaurant owners, bodega owners, and retail business owners is also being scheduled.

A large task

Along with Chamber President Joseph Mahoney and other officers, Cuthie has piloted a resurgence that has seen the business organization increase its membership by 25 percent to 215, making Chelsea one of the largest chambers for cities of comparable size and demographics.

While Cuthie has an up-to-date list of Chamber members and their contact information, he has also been collaborating on a list of all city businesses. There have been some obstacles.

“We might have the phone number for the business, but if the business is closed, then we don’t have the cellphone number for the business owner,” said Cuthie. “We’re trying to get business owners’ cellphone number or email address so we can chat and help them. Or they can call us at 857-776-6799.”

Continuing in his

role as director

As Chamber Director, Cuthie said he is pleased to report that three new members, including Tambo 22, have joined the organization.

The Chamber has also welcomed two new members to its board: legendary Chelsea athlete Paul Nowicki of the Chelsea Housing Authority and Beth McDougal of McDougal Architects.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Chamber canceled its annual Installation of Officers Reception and Dinner (that was going to be held at Chelsea Station in March) and breakfast meetings in April and May.

Cuthie has been impressed by the strength and resolve of Chelsea residents during the health crisis. “You can knock us down, but Chelsea people get back up.” he said. “Chelsea has been hard hit and our story has made the national news, but at the heart of that story is really the strength and resolve of Chelsea’s people.”

Cuthie’s continuing message on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce to local businesses is: “If there is anything we can do to help a Chelsea business, then we’re happy to do it.”