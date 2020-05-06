Community Service at Its Best, Metro’s Rizzuto Is Still Keeping Busy

If this were normal times, Saritin Rizzuto likely would have attended a breakfast meeting in the early morning, presided over a committee planning a charity fundraiser, and then reached out to community organizers to see how she could advance their cause.

If there were a Chamber of Commerce or Rotary Club function tonight, Saritin Rizzuto would have been there front and center representing Metro Credit Union, the highly respected financial institution headquartered in Chelsea.

Saritin Rizzuto, Metro Credit Union vice president of emerging populations and community relations.

But these are different times for Saritin Rizzuto and so many other community leaders. The COVID-19 health crisis has changed everything.

“It’s been craziness, never in my lifetime that I thought we would be in this type of situation,” said Rizzuto, Metro Credit Union vice president of emerging populations and community relations. “Every day is a new experience.”

Rizzuto has been working from her house in Wakefield, where she has been home-schooling her two children, ages 9 and 10. “It’s been tough balancing the two, the work and the home-schooling.”

Saritin’s husband, David Rizzuto, is a member of the Chelsea Police Department. “David has been working hard during this unprecedented time in our history for everyone, including our heroic police, fire, and first responders,” she said.

Saritin is still staying involved in the community as a volunteer at the Saugus Food Pantry while also helping Wakefield residents navigate the system to secure resources during the COVID-19 crisis. She is helping to launch a community fund in the town.

On behalf of Metro, led by CEO and President Robert Cashman and noted for its generous support of local agencies big and small, Saritin has been assisting Chelsea families in need on a daily basis.

Saritin has worked at Metro for 12 years. She is a past president of the Rotary Club and a former officer in the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. She is vice president of the North Suffolk Mental Health Board of Directors.

“I’m not on the Chamber board anymore, but I always support everything they do,” said Saritin. “I am heavily involved in Rotary.”

One of her current projects is the annual breakfast for Casa Myrna (who provides shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence). The breakfast has been canceled but Saritin assisted in the organization’s virtual fundraiser.

“I’m still busy and my role has shifted a little bit,” said Saritin. “It’s not events, but it’s still community initiative, community effort, and addressing the issues that matter in our community.”

She is also advancing an important message from Metro to Chelsea, “making sure that the people in our community know that Metro is here 100 percent serving our members through our drive-thru locations.”

“And if people need to get a mortgage or need any help, they can call Metro and schedule an appointment we’d be happy to meet with them,” said Saritin.

She said she is looking forward to seeing Chelsea residents at community events in the near future.

“We will get through this together and things will be good,” said Saritin.