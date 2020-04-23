Collaborative, Vega Appear on Livestream with Sen. Markey

During an emotional livestream walkthrough at the Chelsea Collaborative COVID-19 response food bank, Executive Director Gladys Vega asked Sen. Ed Markey to continue to help Chelsea residents in the fight against the insidious virus which has had a devastating impact on the immigrant community.

Markey has been at the forefront in calling for a boost in the federal response to ending the spread of COVID-19. Markey watched and listened as Vega described the challenges facing Chelsea in providing food for residents during the global pandemic.

Markey noted that Chelsea has been a community hit very hard by COVID-19, with Vega responding that [the crisis] “is very real.”

“This is a pop-up food pantry,” said Vega, who was stationed inside Council President Roy Avellaneda’s Pan Y Café (which has closed due to the pandemic). “We created this because people were hungry and they were calling the Chelsea Collaborative and they had nowhere to look for food. We have large families of Latinos so we created this food pantry. Pretty much everything here has been donated. Every other day we have a pop-up food pantry.”

Prior to exiting the food pantry during the live broadcast, Vega said, “We took over his [Avellaneda’s] restaurant and we made this a food pantry.”

Vega then proceeded to walk the entire length of Forsyth Street where scores of residents could be seen standing in line, many wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines – waiting for their time to receive their food at the pop-up pantry.

“This is our Senator, Ed Markey,” said Vega, pointing at the screen and speaking in Spanish to the residents. “This is our very hard-working community, people who work at the hotels, in landscaping, in construction. They’re very respectful and they’re here rain or shine looking for food because the need is so great.”

Markey asked, “How many meals are you [The Collaborative] going to be serving today?

Vega replied, “We’re expecting close to 900 today.”

The senator asked Vega whom has been providing the assistance to The Collaborative with its food distribution efforts.

“The community has been getting me food. The businesses that are closing – they’re donating whatever they have left over. The Produce Center, food pantries in Boston. We are a non-profit organization. The people of Chelsea are rising to the occasion and opening their cabinets and giving me a little bit more. Senator, we need help for these beautiful people.”

She requested assistance from Markey for the immigrants in Chelsea. “Everybody in Massachusetts is getting $1,200 but nobody is thinking about the undocumented, the immigrants in general that may have no benefits at all and we need your help. We’re seeking your help and we beg you not to forget Chelsea.”

Markey said he would continue his fight for funding in Washington to help the residents of Chelsea during the coronavirus crisis.

“And anyone who is watching Gladys on screen, I urge you to contribute to help everyone in Chelsea and help all these families,” Markey implored.

Vega commended other organizations in Chelsea that are assisting residents with their daily efforts. “There a lot of organizations that are doing a lot of work that people may not see,” said Vega. “You have the 311 team. They take food to the seniors’ homes. You have teachers giving lunches. You have volunteers delivering lunches to people.”

The Collaborative is also assisting adults with their applications for unemployment benefits and on housing displacement issues and encouraging youths to be respectful and helpful to their families.

As Vega completed her livestreaming walk back to the pop-up pantry, viewers could see Chelsea Police cruisers in the background, helping out in Cary Square and providing safe and unhindered access to the pantry.

Markey, who once represented Chelsea as its congressman before the realigning of districts took place, lauded Vega. “You are an inspiration to me and to anyone who is seeing you here tonight. I will do everything I can to help you, Gladys. I hope everyone who is watching this does so as well,” said Markey.

Vega thanked Markey and his senatorial staff for extending a helping hand to Chelsea during these difficult times.

“You have always been a friend of the Collaborative, every time we are in need of anything, immediately you come down,” Vega said. “We are extremely grateful for everything you do, for doing this livestream, because it’s an important indication of how much you care about the people that are under the shadows.”