Community Leaders, United Way Launch One Chelsea Fund

Community leaders in Chelsea, in partnership with City Manager Tom Ambrosino and United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley announced the establishment of the One Chelsea Fund to mobilize resources to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has already disbursed the first $250 checks this week to help those in crisis.

On the steps of City Hall, a volunteer hands out the One Chelsea Fund checks to qualified recipients during a distribution this week. The fund is looking to help people on the edge

and is sponsored by the United Way.

“Since this crisis hit our community, we have seen people and organizations come together swiftly and decisively to meet the needs of individuals and families who are being severely impacted,” said City Manager Tom Ambrosino. “Yet as a community that is already home to some of the most vulnerable populations in our region, the needs created by the COVID-19 crisis far outweigh these efforts. We thank the leaders of our community for creating the One Chelsea Fund in partnership with United Way to help those who are facing increased economic insecurity during this unprecedented and challenging time.”

The One Chelsea Fund will provide financial relief to Chelsea individuals and families to meet their basic needs. The City and community leaders from The Chelsea Collaborative, GreenRoots, and The Neighborhood Developers will quickly and equitably distribute financial resources to our neighbors in crisis. Funds in the amount of $250 will be distributed at Chelsea Bank, as a direct deposit, a check, or as a direct payment to a vendor. Funding will initially be limited to one check per family. As the fund grows, community leaders will work to expand access and amounts.

“With many families in Chelsea already one paycheck away from financial hardship, the economic, social, and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were immediate and severe,” said Michael K. Durkin, President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “Individuals and families who have unexpectedly lost jobs or wages should not have to make painful choices between rent, food, medicine or other basic needs. Through the One Chelsea Fund, we can both mobilize people to help and connect those in need with critical resources.”

To donate, visit https://unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/the-one-chelsea-fund/. One hundred percent of donations will go to individuals and families in need. Donations are tax-deductible, and no fees will be charged beyond what the credit card company requires. Alternatively, donations may be made by check and mailed to United Way of Massachusetts Bay; P.O. Box 51381, Boston, MA 02205-1381. Please make checks out to “United Way of Massachusetts Bay” and include “One Chelsea Fund” in the memo of the check.

The three organizations facilitating the distribution of funds are The Chelsea Collaborative, GreenRoots, and The Neighborhood Developers. Each organization is creating a list of names of individuals/families in need. As soon as funds become available, these three organizations will provide names to Chelsea Bank for check distribution. Individuals seeking financial assistance due to the impact of COVID-19 can contact these organizations to be added to a list:

• The Chelsea Collaborative: Dinanyili Paulino

• GreenRoots

• The Neighborhood Developers Pandemic Hotline

Residents seeking additional support services should call 311 or 617-466-4209.