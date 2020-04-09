Five Veterans Pass Away at Soldiers’ Home, Four Confirmed COVID-19

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home continues to take great measures to fight an overall outbreak at its facility on the top of the hill.
This week, officials reported that five veterans at the state-run home have passed away, with four of them testing positive for COVID-19. The fifth resident who died was tested, and that test is pending. There was only one death reported last week. That information was current as of Tuesday night.
In total, there are 14 veteran residents who have tested positive, while 19 have tested negative. Almost all of the residents have now been tested, and there are 258 residents now waiting for the results of their tests.
Nine staff members have tested positive as well. Staff testing was in progress and is expected to be done this week as well. Staff that are currently on medical leave are also being screened via drive through testing in the parking lot. Staffing is being managed, said a spokesman, to provide safe care for residents, and the Home has put in place per diem contracts with nurses so they can start immediately.
Meanwhile, the spokesman reported that all community and shared areas have been closed, and residents in the dorm are being screened as they come in and out of that residence. Visitors are restricted, and have been.
When residents test positive for COVID-19, they are enforcing isolation rooms and quarantine zones, and increased use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). In those cases they are also restricting visitors and increasing hygiene and disinfecting protocols.
All veteran residents who test positive for COVID-19 have been transferred to the Boston VA Health Care System, and if additional veteran residents test positive they will be proactively transferred to be properly quarantined and cared for.
To help residents communicate with loved ones during restrictions, the following measures have been taken:
•I-pads have been delivered toChelseato support veteran resident communications, with assistance of social workers.
•Families can also request updates on their loved ones by contacting the Home at HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected]
•Please note the Soldiers’ Home can only share medical information about a resident with the authorized health care proxy on file.